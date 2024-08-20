Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 302,800 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 106.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,142,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 74,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 1,396,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,379,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

