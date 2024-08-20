Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Guggenheim

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a positive rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Nextracker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.45.

NXT opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.49.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.87%. Nextracker’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after buying an additional 7,821,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 21,759.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,507 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,078,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

