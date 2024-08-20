Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $585.29 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Nexo Token Profile
Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com.
Nexo Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.
