NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00006788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and $146.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00035624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,206,193,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,243,792 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,206,091,743 with 1,116,884,819 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.88658066 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $121,778,382.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

