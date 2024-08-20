Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.92 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $79.02 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $158.34 or 0.00268601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,949.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.75 or 0.00567855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00108274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00032124 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00039227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00071507 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

