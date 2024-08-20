Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $16.51 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

