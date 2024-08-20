Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,225 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $187.25. The company had a trading volume of 417,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,607. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $187.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day moving average of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.