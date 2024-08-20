Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,018 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $558.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

