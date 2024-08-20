Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.08. 5,482,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,074. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.52 and its 200-day moving average is $164.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $173.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.