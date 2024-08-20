Milestone Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

BATS INDA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,971 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

