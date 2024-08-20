Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,058 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 131.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $100.41. 1,615,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

