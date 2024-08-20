Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Microequities Asset Management Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to high net worth and wholesale investors. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

