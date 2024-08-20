Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Microequities Asset Management Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.06.
Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microequities Asset Management Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks with Surging Call Option Volume in the Recovery Rally
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 High P/E Stocks That Are Still Worth Buying Right Now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Defensive Stocks to Combat Market Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.