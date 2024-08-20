MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.07 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 1% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and approximately $552,174.50 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

