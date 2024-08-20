MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $16.89

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $17.38. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 90,242 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.20.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $22,181,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 970,840 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,956,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 51,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 598,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 597,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,255.3% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 576,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 534,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

