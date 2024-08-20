Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $15.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $178.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.10. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.