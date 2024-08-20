Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives $7.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair lowered Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,720,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 410,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

