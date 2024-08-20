LongView Wealth Management Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LongView Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $561.77. 2,873,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,464. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $548.68 and its 200-day moving average is $527.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

