Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.93

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $5.93 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,689,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,671,059.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00366655 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $164.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
