LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LiqTech International stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.