Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Update

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.54. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.