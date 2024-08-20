Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139,516 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,433,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,596,795. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970,613 shares of company stock valued at $723,987,410 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

