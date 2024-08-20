Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 4,272,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,798,561. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

