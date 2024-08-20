Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $21.47

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $20.95. Li Auto shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 1,783,678 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Li Auto Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

