Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.13.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of LEN opened at $175.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $182.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after buying an additional 1,962,447 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after buying an additional 396,951 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lennar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

