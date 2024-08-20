Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BWG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.70. 35,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

