Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BWG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.70. 35,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.74.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
