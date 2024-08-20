Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) Insider Michael Davies Acquires 250,000 Shares

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Davies bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($11,824.32).

Lefroy Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Lefroy Exploration Company Profile

Lefroy Exploration Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lefroy Gold project that covers an area of approximately 635 square kilometers located to the southeast of Kalgoorlie.

