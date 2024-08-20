Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) Insider Michael Davies Acquires 250,000 Shares

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Davies bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($11,824.32).
Lefroy Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 9.09.
Lefroy Exploration Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lefroy Exploration
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What is a Dividend King?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Lefroy Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefroy Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.