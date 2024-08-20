Kraft Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kraft Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 49,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.3 %

XOM traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,258,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,177,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.