KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 515,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,060,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KE by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of KE by 71.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of KE by 29.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

