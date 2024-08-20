John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Holdings Cut by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,558,000 after buying an additional 5,317,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,284,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,621,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,666,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,597,000 after purchasing an additional 137,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JHMM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.62. 217,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.