Jeffery H. Boyd Sells 150,000 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $4,221,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,908.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clear Secure Trading Down 1.8 %

YOU stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,902. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

YOU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clear Secure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after acquiring an additional 211,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.