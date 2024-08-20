iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Cut by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IVW stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

