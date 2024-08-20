iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 972,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

