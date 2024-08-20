iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156,117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $40,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $94.04. The stock had a trading volume of 138,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,665. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.