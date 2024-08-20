iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 145,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,157. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

