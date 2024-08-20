iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 497.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 39,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,350. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

