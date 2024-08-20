iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 861,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.