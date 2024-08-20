iShares China Large-Cap ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 155,452 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 127,509 put options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

FXI traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,071,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,811,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $29.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 439.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,562,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,567,000 after buying an additional 5,347,265 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,199,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 312.4% during the second quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 780,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,205,000.

