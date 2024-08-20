Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 103,344 shares.The stock last traded at $47.91 and had previously closed at $47.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.