Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

