Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $757.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Shares of INTU opened at $663.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $633.79 and its 200-day moving average is $633.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

