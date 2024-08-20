Internet Computer Price Reaches $7.30 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.30 or 0.00012065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $63.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00035825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,123,403 coins and its circulating supply is 469,035,294 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

