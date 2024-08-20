Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) COO Sells 24,051 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) COO Drew Sievers sold 24,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $31,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 832,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,177.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:FRGE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,520. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $248.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39.
Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
