Insider Buying: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider Purchases 8,130 Shares of Stock

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider Graham Stewart purchased 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £5,040.60 ($6,549.64).
Amaroq Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %
LON:AMRQ traded up GBX 1.46 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 64.66 ($0.84). 197,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,531. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,466.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 46.36 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 84 ($1.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.83.
Amaroq Minerals Company Profile
