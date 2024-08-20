Insider Buying: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider Purchases 8,130 Shares of Stock

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider Graham Stewart purchased 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £5,040.60 ($6,549.64).

Amaroq Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %

LON:AMRQ traded up GBX 1.46 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 64.66 ($0.84). 197,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,531. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,466.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 46.36 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 84 ($1.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.83.

Amaroq Minerals Company Profile

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

