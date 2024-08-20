Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives $16.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on INZY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inozyme Pharma Price Performance
Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.52.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.
See Also
