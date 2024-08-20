Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives $16.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INZY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 505,950 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

