Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVZW opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

