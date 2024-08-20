Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 620,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of ICD stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

