Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $154.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.10.

Illumina stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $171.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 426.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $100,120,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,636,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

