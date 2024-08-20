IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.
IMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
