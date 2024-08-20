Hxro (HXRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,214.46

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Hxro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $24,214.46 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is blog.hxro.com.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

