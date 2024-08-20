Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Down 3.8%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10). Approximately 749,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,798,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 18 ($0.23) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.51. The stock has a market cap of £56.92 million, a PE ratio of -237.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

